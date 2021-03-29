 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
Two-out troubles cost Fillies

Iola's Fillies were held off the scoreboard, while Chanute did most of its damage with two-out hits Friday. The Blue Comets scored seven of their 10 runs with two outs in the 10-0 victory.

March 29, 2021 - 9:55 AM

Iola High’s Kailey Schinstock leads off from second base after hitting a double against Chanute Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Iola High’s softball season-opener had some good, bad and a little in between in a 10-0 loss to Chanute Friday.

Most importantly, the Fillies showed characteristics that bode well for the team’s future, head coach Chris Weide said.

“Like I told the girls, the only thing I was disappointed in was the score,” Weide said. “They battled. They worked hard. There are definitely some things we found we need to work on, but that’s a pretty tough team to play your first game. There were a lot of positives.”

