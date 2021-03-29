Two-out troubles cost Fillies

CHANUTE — Iola High’s softball season-opener had some good, bad and a little in between in a 10-0 loss to Chanute Friday.

Most importantly, the Fillies showed characteristics that bode well for the team’s future, head coach Chris Weide said.

“Like I told the girls, the only thing I was disappointed in was the score,” Weide said. “They battled. They worked hard. There are definitely some things we found we need to work on, but that’s a pretty tough team to play your first game. There were a lot of positives.”