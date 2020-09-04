Fillies hit court running

Iola High’s doubles teams each went 1-1 on the day Thursday as part of the Fillies only home matches of the 2020 season.

Manning the No. 1 doubles team, Sidney and Miah Shelby narrowly missed out on a clean sweep. The duo dropped an 8-7 tiebreak heartbreaker against Independence’s Alex Rodriguez and Hannah Kippenbarger, before rebounding to romp past Jozie Robison and Hannah Kirk of Columbus, 8-2.

It was much the same story for Iola’s team of Keira Fawson and Rebekah Coltrane, who dropped a hard-fought 8-6 decision to Aubree Bainum and Lauren Chism of Independence, before cruising in their finale, 8-2, over Courteny Davis and Brooklyn Lima of Columbus.