Fillies hit court running

Iola High’s doubles teams each went 1-1 on the day Thursday as part of the Fillies only home matches of the 2020 season.
Manning the No. 1 doubles team, Sidney and Miah Shelby narrowly missed out on a clean sweep. The duo dropped an 8-7 tiebreak heartbreaker against Independence’s Alex Rodriguez and Hannah Kippenbarger, before rebounding to romp past Jozie Robison and Hannah Kirk of Columbus, 8-2.
It was much the same story for Iola’s team of Keira Fawson and Rebekah Coltrane, who dropped a hard-fought 8-6 decision to Aubree Bainum and Lauren Chism of Independence, before cruising in their finale, 8-2, over Courteny Davis and Brooklyn Lima of Columbus.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives