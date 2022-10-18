 | Tue, Oct 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Four field goals lift Bolts over Broncos in OT

The Chargers have won three straight to improve to 4-2. They are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. It is the first time in franchise history they have rallied from a double-digit deficit at the end of the first quarter to win.

By

Sports

October 18, 2022 - 2:40 PM

Chargers place kicker Dustin Hopkins is hoisted by his teammates after making a 39-yard field goal in overtime to give them a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert didn’t throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. For once, it didn’t matter, thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers’ special teams.

Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the ball and fell to the ground before being picked up by teammates. The ninth-year kicker was inactive for last week’s game against Cleveland due to a quadriceps injury.

Related
December 6, 2021
September 24, 2021
February 10, 2021
September 2, 2020
Most Popular