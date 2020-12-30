Menu Search Log in

From Kobe to Maradona, a year of staggering losses in sports

The year started with the shocking death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. The world lost several other sports icons in 2020.

December 30, 2020

Fans walk by photos of Kobe Bryant in the United Center after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in January. Photo by Chicago Tribune / TNS

There were so many this year.

Sports in 2020 was an unending state of mourning. It was as if every week, sometimes days, another luminary fell, bringing a cascade of condolence and remembrance.

It began New Year’s Day, a harbinger of what the year held, with the deaths of David Stern and Don Larsen. Not long after came a seismic jolt, the helicopter crash of Kobe Bryant in the fog-shrouded California hills that reverberated across sports and across continents.

