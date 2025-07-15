Large turnout for Iola XC summer workouts

After sending a pair of runners to the state championship meet in 2024, the Iola Mustangs are on a mission to dispatch a few more runners to Rim Rock this November.

More than a dozen area runners gathered Tuesday morning to brave the sweltering summer heat in their latest morning workout, which has Coach Brit Daugharthy excited for their first meet in exactly one month.

“I’m so excited. In the past years, I’ve had maybe five kids show up,” Daugharthy said. “Having this many, especially young kids — and a majority of those kids are middle schoolers — it’s exciting.”

With their first meet just a month away, Daugharthy said having so many runners participate this early is promising. By having athletes up to speed sooner, the Mustangs could see the dividends of their investment pay off much earlier in the season.

“I’m excited just to see them have interest. Dedication will prove itself over time,” Daugharthy said. “Right now, it’s just getting used to being in the heat. Most of the kids are seventh-graders, so they’re not really used to being in outdoor workouts and the heat. I just want to get them ready for when it’s really toasty.”

Although graduating state qualifier Cole Moyer last May, the Mustangs return junior state qualifier Keegan Hill to the fold. Hill finished 44th last season while competing at the historic Rim Rock Farm course in Lawrence. After missing out on qualifying for state track and field this spring, Hill may have a chip on his shoulder coming into this season.

“I’ve been putting in the work in the offseason, and I’m excited to show people what I got, especially my coaches,” said Hill. “I’m excited to be a leader for this group and push them to be the best they can be.” Junior Keegen Hills takes off during a workout Tuesday morning at Riverside Park. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Daugharthy said upperclassmen, including state hurdles qualifier Mahailie Genoble, have helped the underclassmen and first-year cross country runners acclimate to the new competitive environment. While Iola already has a slew of solid front runners, cross country meets are often won by gaining points in the pack. It’s a team sport where higher team finishes depend on a strong team, not just a few individuals.

“The girls look up to Genoble. She’s positive and a sweet person to have in our program,” Daugharthy said. “We’re really lucky to have her. It’s nice. It’s good for those kids to see you have to put in the work. [Hill] does. He runs a lot. He trains a lot. He takes care of himself, and that’s a good model for them.” Kalie Insley heads up a line of runners doing “flamingos” to warm up ahead of a Tuesday morning run outside the stadium in Riverside Park. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Mustang fans can get a sneak peek of the Iola Mustangs when they compete in the Mustang Alumni 5K and 1-mile walk Saturday. Funds raised Saturday go directly back to the program. Those who register early will receive a free T-shirt. To preregister, reach out to Brit Daugharthy at Brittany.daugharthy@usd257.org. Participants can also register for the event on location starting at 7:30 a.m. at Riverside Park. The race starts at 8 a.m.

