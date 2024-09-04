Getting into the swing of things

OSWEGO — Iola High’s Brooklyn Holloway and Briley Prather put together another solid round on the links Monday in their first official varsity tournament of the year.

One week after both medaled in a junior varsity competition in Fort Scott, the Mustang pair traveled to Oswego Tuesday for the Labette County Invitational.

Holloway, a sophomore, carded a 54 over the nine-hole tournament, good to finish in a three-way tie for eighth. Prather, a junior, was three strokes behind to finish in a tie for 12th.

The low round was carded by Mallory Thompson of Columbus, whose 44 was three strokes clear of her CHS teammate Anna Head.

The Mustang golfers will return to action next Tuesday at the Fort Scott Invitational, hosted by Fort Scott’s Woodland Hills Golf Course. Iola’s JV was at Woodland Hills last week for a meet hosted by Uniontown.