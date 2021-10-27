Gobert takes over as Jazz defeat Denver

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Without the injured Nikola Jokic on the court, Rudy Gobert gladly took center stage down the stretch.

Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell added 22 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 122-110 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night in a game where Jokic left with a knee injury.

“When we share the ball on offense, then our defense gets better. I like when that happens and that’s when we play our best basketball,” said Gobert, who had 14 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.