Nuggets win thriller

By

Sports

September 2, 2020 - 9:51 AM

The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, right, looks to pass around Utah Jazz's Royce O'Neale during their NBA playoff series. Photo by TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Murray helped a heartbroken Donovan Mitchell off the floor for a handshake and hug, a show of respect between players who had a memorable battle in the bubble.

They traded historic offensive fireworks for six games, before Game 7 turned into an old-fashioned defensive struggle.

“It was a great battle. I don’t know what else to say. I’m speechless,” Murray said.

