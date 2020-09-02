Nuggets win thriller

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Murray helped a heartbroken Donovan Mitchell off the floor for a handshake and hug, a show of respect between players who had a memorable battle in the bubble.

They traded historic offensive fireworks for six games, before Game 7 turned into an old-fashioned defensive struggle.

“It was a great battle. I don’t know what else to say. I’m speechless,” Murray said.