Gold still stings

(Editor’s note: With the Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press is looking back at the history of Summer Games. South Korean boxer Park Si-hun was interviewed 32 years after his controversial gold medal victory over Roy Jones Jr.)

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — The last South Korean boxer to win an Olympic gold medal has spent the past 32 years wishing it was a silver.

Entering the men’s light-middleweight final against an American teenager named Roy Jones Jr. on the last day of the 1988 Games in Seoul, Park Si-hun fantasized about etching his name in the pantheon of South Korean sports legends in front of a delirious home crowd.