Gold still stings

South Korea's Park Si-hun won his country's last Olympic boxing gold medal in 1988 in one of the most controversial decisions in the sport's history. He has spent the past 32 years wishing his medal was silver.

August 11, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Boxers Roy Jones Jr., left, and Park Si-hun of South Korea in the 1988 Summer Olympics. Photo by File photo

(Editor’s note: With the Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press is looking back at the history of Summer Games. South Korean boxer Park Si-hun was interviewed 32 years after his controversial gold medal victory over Roy Jones Jr.)

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — The last South Korean boxer to win an Olympic gold medal has spent the past 32 years wishing it was a silver.

Entering the men’s light-middleweight final against an American teenager named Roy Jones Jr. on the last day of the 1988 Games in Seoul, Park Si-hun fantasized about etching his name in the pantheon of South Korean sports legends in front of a delirious home crowd.

