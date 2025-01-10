Granere: Communication key to success

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s basketball team notched its place in school history last spring when the Wildcats qualified for the state tournament.

It marked the first time the Wildcats had advanced that far in 23 years, and only the second time in school history.

That was then, Wildcat senior Jaedon Granere noted.

Fast forward to this winter, where the Wildcats (4-2) have a new host of challengers to make a repeat trip to state.

“We’ve moved up a division,” Granere noted, from Class 1A-II to Class 1A-I, which seems insignificant at first blush.

But it means an entirely new set of substate opponents, likely from bigger schools.

Granere suspects Marmaton Valley’s success will hinge on the team’s mental approach.

The speedy guard and teammates like fellow senior Brayden Lawson, and other teammates like Dominic Smith, Tyler Lord, Todd Stevenson and Garrett Morrison can compete with just about anyone MV’s size when it comes to athleticism, he explained.

“We have better communication, knowing what our teammates will do and trusting them with the ball, we can be successful,” he said.

Despite a loss at Oswego earlier this week, the Wildcats have seen plenty of success early, including a win over defending Three Rivers League champion Uniontown the first week of the season.

Granere, who averaged nearly 10 points a game during the pre-Christmas portion of the 2024-25 campaign, was voted by readers as the Iola Register’s Male Athlete of the Month for December.

Granere receives a free specialty pizza from Rookies in Iola for the honor.

Others up for consideration were Iola’s Cortland Carson for his basketball prowess, and Iola wrestler Kale Pratt.

GRANERE has helped Marmaton Valley succeed on the football field as well.

He earned all-league and all-state honors as a senior for his prowess as a receiver, defender and special teams kicker.