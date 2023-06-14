Granere rakes in hardware

MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere was named athlete of the month for May.

The junior Wildcat has excelled at both the triple and long jumps in track and field throughout her high school career, finishing with her best marks yet at the Class 1A state track and field meet last month.

Marmaton Valley brought home five medals from the state meet. Granere’s contribution was three. She came in second place in the triple jump at 37 feet, 5.5 inches, fifth place in the long jump and eighth place in the 400-meter run.