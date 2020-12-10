Menu Search Log in

‘Greek Freak’ stays mum on future

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo must decide soon whether to sign a "supermax" contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks valued at over $220 million over five years. If he declines to sign it, he is eligible to become a free agent after the upcoming season.

By

Sports

December 10, 2020 - 8:34 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks during a November 6, 2019, game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images North America/TNS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the “amazing” moves the Milwaukee Bucks have made to improve the team, but the two-time reigning MVP stopped short Wednesday of saying he would sign a supermax contract extension offer.

“Right now I’m not focusing on that,” Antetokounmpo said during his first preseason discussion with reporters. “I know my agent, Alex (Saratsis), and (general manager) Jon Horst and the Bucks ownership are focusing on those discussions. I’m just trying to focus on myself and how I can get better, how I can help my teammates be better, how I can be ready Saturday to play our first preseason game.”

Antetokounmpo, who turned 26 last week, would be able to receive up to 35% of the salary cap with an 8% escalation each year of the deal under a supermax extension. The Bucks were able to offer a five-year deal worth over $220 million.

Related
September 18, 2020
May 8, 2020
September 7, 2019
February 8, 2019
Trending