Group of NASCAR drivers form independent council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s top drivers have once again unified to form an independent council to gain a collective voice in decisions that affect the sport.

The Drivers Advisory Council announced on Friday is a more organized effort than a previous attempt to unify in 2014. A board of directors has been established and retired driver and current NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton agreed to oversee the effort.

The board is comprised of seven members that represent teams from the front and back of the Cup Series starting grid. Each board member will serve as a representative to a smaller group of drivers.