‘Hadlee’s heave’ saves the day for HMS girls

CANEY — Hadlee Allen brought a little holiday magic to the basketball court Monday evening.

The Humboldt Middle School seventh-grader drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to stun host Caney Valley, 24-23. Humboldt Middle School’s Hadlee Allen drains a 3-pointer to stun Caney Valley Monday in a 24-23 victory. Video courtesy of Eric Carlson.

The final seconds are something out of a Hollywood storybook.

Caney Valley, which was unbeaten going into Monday’s matchup, raced out to a 10-0 lead over Humboldt, which had been winless on the season.

The Lady Cubs slowly worked their way back before finally tying the score late in the fourth quarter. Humboldt came up empty to take the lead as the Bullpups went up, 23-21.

Humboldt turned the ball over with 7 seconds remaining, but so did Caney Valley, giving Humboldt one more shot.

Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson drew up a play geared toward Jadey Ellis, but she was covered, leaving Allen open near midcourt.

Allen heeded Carlson’s instruction, to immediately turn and shoot as soon as she caught the ball, regardless of where she was on the floor, or if she was closely guarded.

She caught the ball, turned and launched.

The ball banked in as the buzzer sounded, giving Humboldt the 25-24 win.

Ellis led Humboldt with nine points, followed by Karis Cook with seven, Allen with five and Brynna Ellis with three.

Humboldt also came out on top in a hard-fought B team contest, 25-20.

Tinley Ermel paced the Lady Cubs with 10 points; Allen was next with seven, Azzy Miller scored four and Peyton Weilert and Sydney Daniels had two each.

Cubs fall at Caney Valley in middle school matchup

Humboldt Middle School’s boys had a tough go of it at Caney Valley Monday, falling 49-15.