HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Middle School football team crushed Eureka on Thursday night, 34-0.

The Cubs (3-0) got on the board in the first quarter on a Truman Grzybowski three-yard touchdown rush for the 6-0 lead.

Humboldt’s Kreed Jones shortly after ripped the ball out of a Eureka ball carrier’s hands and took the ball 65 yards to the house for a 12-0 lead. After a scoreless second quarter, Humboldt headed into halftime with a 12-0 lead.