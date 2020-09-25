Menu Search Log in

HMS storms past Eureka

The defense kept up the pressure in time for Humboldt to erupt for 20 in the second quarter on the way to a 34-6 win.

Sports

September 25, 2020 - 3:23 PM

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s defense allowed the team’s offense to find its groove Thursday.

The Cubs lost a fumble on their first possession and went scoreless in the first quarter against visiting Eureka.

Little matter.

