HMS goes 2-1 in tournament

MORAN — Humboldt High’s junior varsity volleyball team won two of three matches Saturday at the Marmaton Valley Invitational.
The Lady Cubs defeated Crest and Marmaton Valley before losing to Yates Center.
Humboldt took down Crest, 25-23, 25-9, led by a balanced attack.
