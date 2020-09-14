Menu Search Log in

HMS goes 2-1 in tournament

Sports

September 14, 2020

MORAN — Humboldt High’s junior varsity volleyball team won two of three matches Saturday at the Marmaton Valley Invitational.

The Lady Cubs defeated Crest and Marmaton Valley before losing to Yates Center.

Humboldt took down Crest, 25-23, 25-9, led by a balanced attack.

