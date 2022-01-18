 | Tue, Jan 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

HMS goes2-1 against Cherryvale

Humboldt Middle School's boys' team went 3-1 against Cherryvale Monday. The girls' game was canceled but they are on a winning streak also after picking up two wins last week against Galesburg.

By

Sports

January 18, 2022 - 8:30 AM

Humboldt's Grady Elder is blocked by a Cherryvale defender near the rim. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball fought hard and went 2-1 on Monday night against Cherryvale. The Cubs won the A game 23-20 and the B game 30-13, but lost in the two-quarter C game 13-4. The girls teams did not play due to a shortage of players for Cherryvale.

In the A game, Mason Sterling had himself a great night by getting 16 of the Cubs’ 25 rebounds as Humboldt once again dominated on the board. That coverage led to second-chance points for the Cubs, something that would come in handy late in the game. Both teams had a great effort in the first half, trading shots, and exchanging the lead.

The teams were tied at 14 at the half.

Related
January 14, 2022
December 10, 2021
December 8, 2021
January 27, 2021
Most Popular