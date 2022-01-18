HMS goes2-1 against Cherryvale

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball fought hard and went 2-1 on Monday night against Cherryvale. The Cubs won the A game 23-20 and the B game 30-13, but lost in the two-quarter C game 13-4. The girls teams did not play due to a shortage of players for Cherryvale.

In the A game, Mason Sterling had himself a great night by getting 16 of the Cubs’ 25 rebounds as Humboldt once again dominated on the board. That coverage led to second-chance points for the Cubs, something that would come in handy late in the game. Both teams had a great effort in the first half, trading shots, and exchanging the lead.

The teams were tied at 14 at the half.