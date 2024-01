HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s girls returned from their winter break, going 0-3 on the night Thursday.

“However, we played much better against much better competition,” head coach Eric Carlson said, after Neodesha’s A team defeated the Lady Cubs, 34-22.

The Bluestreaks also prevailed, 19-10, in the B team game and 15-10 in C-team play.