 | Thu, Jan 25, 2024
Humboldt Middle School teams hit road

Humboldt Middle School's basketball teams are in the midst of their busiest week of the season. On Wednesday, the Cub squads played in makeup games at Neodesha.

January 25, 2024 - 3:33 PM

NEODESHA — Neodesha’s firepower took over in the second half against Humboldt Middle School’s A team Wednesday.

The Cubs trailed 26-10 at halftime before Neodesha put together a 23-4 run spanning the third quarter. Neither team scored in the final period of the Bluestreaks’ 49-14 victory.

“Neodesha is a very good basketball team,” Humboldt coach Jeremy Ellington said. “We faced a tough opponent today, and the score might not reflect the effort and determination our team put into the game. We’re disappointed with the outcome, but we’ll use this experience to learn and improve. 

