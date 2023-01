HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Middle boys and girls swept Cherryvale when they welcomed them to their home gym on Monday evening.

The boy Cubs A team defeated Cherryvale, 41-17, while Humboldt’s boys B team beat the Chargers, 25-21. Humboldt’s girls A team took down Cherryvale by a final score of 33-15 and the Lady Cubs B team won, 21-5.

