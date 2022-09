PITTSBURG — The Humboldt varsity volleyball team took down a pair of opponents on Tuesday night in Pittsburg Colgan and Jayhawk Linn to improve to 4-2.

The opening match came against Pittsburg Colgan in which the Lady Cubs took both sets, 25-16 and 25-19.

Shelby Shaughnessy led the way with five kills while Karley Wools also tacked on four kills. Wools also led the way with four aces while Kennisyn Hottenstein registered two aces.