 | Tue, Aug 23, 2022
Humboldt ballplayers gear up for college

A couple former Humboldt baseball players in Kaiden Barnett and Gavin Page will take their talents to the field at Allen Community College this upcoming school year.

August 23, 2022 - 2:16 PM

As another summer wraps up, some area athletes will be making the transition from high school to college sports. A big jump to say the least. 

Included are former Humboldt baseball players Kaiden Barnett and Gavin Page. Both student-athletes competed at the state level for the American Legion Iola Indians team this summer and will be playing at Allen Community College in the spring. 

Allen provides these student-athletes a full slate of practices and games beginning now so they can continue to play year round. 

