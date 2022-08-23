Humboldt ballplayers gear up for college

As another summer wraps up, some area athletes will be making the transition from high school to college sports. A big jump to say the least.

Included are former Humboldt baseball players Kaiden Barnett and Gavin Page. Both student-athletes competed at the state level for the American Legion Iola Indians team this summer and will be playing at Allen Community College in the spring.

Allen provides these student-athletes a full slate of practices and games beginning now so they can continue to play year round.