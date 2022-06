HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s remarkable turnaround on the baseball diamond garnered Pioneer League Honors for several Cub players this season.

Humboldt struggled to a losing season in 2021, but rebounded nicely this year, rolling through the regular season with a 19-1 mark.

Humboldt advanced to the Class 3A Regional semifinals before bowing out to Girard, which eventually took fourth at the state tournament.