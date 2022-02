LEON — Humboldt High’s boys kept their record spotless for February, picking up their fourth straight win with a 66-50 victory over host Bluestem.

Colton Slocum had 23 points and eight rebounds, while Trey Sommer had 22 points, five rebounds and three steals.

That was enough to overcome the singular exploits of Bluestem’s Kristofer Laidler, who erupted for 16 of his 20 points after halftime.