HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s bats were clicking early and late Monday.

The Cubs scored four times in its half of the first inning of Game 1 against visiting Bluestem, then wound up with 13 runs by the bottom of the third in what became a 13-3 romp.

Then, after spotting Bluestem a seven-run lead to start Game 2, the Cubs rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to win, 10-8.