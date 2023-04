HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High softball team experienced early pitching struggles and then dominant offense to take an even split against Bluestem at home Monday.

The Lady Cubs (5-1) won a thrilling extra inning 8-7 game in the opener when Karley Wools stole home on a passed ball in the ninth. Humboldt then couldn’t overcome a first inning five-run deficit and dropped the second game, 15-10.

Game one