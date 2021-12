HUMBOLDT — Drew Wilhite was in some kind of zone Friday evening, specifically on the defensive end.

The Humboldt HIgh senior pulled in nine of the Cubs’ 14 steals and was one of four players to score at least nine points in a 54-24 romp over visiting Eureka to tip off the 2021-22 season.

“Coach tells us to hustle all the time,” Wilhite said, a lesson he followed to the letter.