ERIE — An early barrage of 3-pointers, coupled with a smothering defense, kept Humboldt High’s girls on the winning track Friday.

The Lady Cubs improved to 9-4 with a 47-18 romp over host Erie.

Humboldt got the early jump, courtesy of Skylar Hottenstein’s marksmanship from downtown. The sophomore point guard connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter — five for the game — as the Lady Cubs raced to leads of 14-6 after one quarter and 26-9 by the break.