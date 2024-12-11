Lady Cubs open home tournament with a win

HUMBOLDT — Some stout defense and timely outside shooting kept Humboldt High’s girls in the victory column Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs held visiting West Elk to 17 points through the first three quarters.

And when the Patriots found their offense down the stretch, Humboldt’s Skylar Hottenstein responded with a pair of 3-pointers to keep things in hand with a 36-29 victory.

The Lady Cubs led most of the way, and held an 11-5 advantage after one quarter.

West Elk opened the second period with a 6-0 run to knot the score before the Lady Cubs’ Anna Heisler drained a 3-pointer midway through the period to push Humboldt back on top. Shelby Shaugnessy then followed with a field goal and four free throws for a 20-12 lead.

The Lady Cubs held at 26-17 after three quarters, but didn’t extend their lead until Hottenstein’s 3-pointer with 4:42 left on the clock, making it a 29-18 game.

Erie rattled off four straight points to pare the deficit to seven before Hottenstein struck again from 3-point range with 3:20 left on the clock.

Karingten Hall added a field goal and Shaugnessy and Ricklyn Hillmon both had free throws for the final tallies.

Shaughnessy led the way with 12 points, while Hottenstein scored eight.

Josey Toon scored eight to lead West Elk, followed by Kira Tillapaugh with seven.

Humboldt (2-0) returns to action Thursday at home against Crest before the tournament concludes Friday against Erie.

West Elk (5-7-5-12—29)

FG/3PT FT F TP

J. Tillapaugh 1 1 2 3

Mott 3 0 0 6