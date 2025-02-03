Lady Cubs celebrate past, present

HUMBOLDT — On a night in which Humboldt High celebrated its basketball past, the Lady Cubs showed the present can be a lot of fun, too.

The Lady Cubs defeated Erie, 62-27, on a night in which the Lady Cubs celebrated Humboldt’s 52 years of girls basketball.

Alumni from the first ever HHS squad were invited, as were any players who donned the orange and black in the intervening years,

They gathered for a group photo during Friday’s festivities before taking on each other in a series of light-hearted intramural scrimmages Saturday.

“It was so much fun,” Lady Cub head coach Aubrey Jones said. “We had a great turnout.”

The guests of honor were treated to quite a show from the 2024-25 Humboldt squad.

The Lady Cubs blitzed Erie early, with Skylar Hottenstein draining three 3-pointers in the first quarter alone as Humboldt raced to a 29-6 lead.

The onslaught continued with Chanlynn Wrestler picking up the shooting baton. Wrestler drained four 3-pointers herself, while Karingten Hall was dazzling on the floor and at the line.

By the time the dust settled Hall and Hottenstein had 14 points apiece, Wrestler had 12 and Jo Ellison scored eight. Shelby Shaughnessy and Laney Hull added six points apiece.

Jacksen Powell led the Red Devils with 10.

Humboldt (9-5) has won three in row and four of five, and will host Jayhawk-Linn Thursday before traveling to Caney Valley Friday.

Erie (6-7-6-8—27)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Meyer 3 0 0 06

Daniels 0/1 0 1 3

M. Hodgden 0 0 2 0

K. Hodgden 0/1 0 1 3

Palser 2 1 4 5

Powell 4 2 3 10

Totals 9/2 3 11 27

Humboldt (29-13-16-4—62)

Hall 4 6 2 14

Hottenstein 1/4 0 2 14

Wrestler 0/4 0 1 12

A. Hillmon 0 0 1 0

Heisler 0 0 1 0

Shaughnessy 2 2 2 6

R. Hillmon 1 0 1 2

Hull 0/2 0 1 6

Ellison 4 0 2 8

Totals 12/10 8 14 62