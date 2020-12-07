Menu Search Log in

Humboldt has a rough night on the hardwood

Humboldt High's boys and girls teams started well, but had no answers for Eureka's second- and third-quarter outbursts Friday. The Cubs teams will look to rebound from their respective losses with Humboldt's preseason tournament, starting Tuesday.

Sports

December 7, 2020 - 9:39 AM

EUREKA — A similar refrain plagued Humboldt High’s basketball teams Friday.

Both the Cubs and Lady Cubs started out on the right foot, but second- and third-quarter doldrums did them in.

For Humboldt’s boys, host Eureka turned a 14-11 deficit into a 31-25 halftime lead that swelled to 55-38 by the end of the third quarter.

