Humboldt JV competes in tourney

ALTAMONT — Humboldt High’s junior varsity baseball team went 1-2 at the Brian Anderson Memorial JV Wood Bat Tournament, hosted by Labette County Friday and Saturday.

The Cubs JV squad dropped a pair of nailbiters on Friday, falling 3-0 to Columbus and 2-1 to Labette County, before returning to action Saturday with a 12-1 romp over Cherryvale in the fifth-place game.

“It was great to see our JV players get some game experience,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “This is a really fun tournament that we enjoy playing in and the competition is always good. I was happy with the way we played both days. Our pitching was good and the defense made plays behind them. We just needed a few timely hits in both games on Friday and it’s a different outcome.”