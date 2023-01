HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s boys ended their home schedule on a high note Thursday.

The Cubs raced out to a 15-8 lead after one quarter and steadily built on that advantage in a 48-25 romp over visiting Fredonia.

Shooting accuracy was key. The Cubs shot 43% from the floor and hit 12 of 15 free throws in improving to 8-3 on the season.