Humboldt boys split with Leon-Bluestem

Humboldt Middle School’s boys team continued their season with a road trip to Leon-Bluestem Middle on Monday night. The Cubs split with Bluestem, winning the A game 28-20 but dropping the B game 25-21.

In the A game, the Cubs came out sluggish, only scoring two points in the opening quarter, while the Lions roared to an eight-point opener. Those roles were reversed in the second quarter as the Cubs defense played sound basketball and gave the offense chances to succeed. They did succeed, as the Cubs rattled off an 11-2 run in the second to take a 13-10 lead going to the half.

Humboldt dominated the boards on both sides of the ball, out-rebounding the Lions 35-19, almost single-handedly by Collin Cook who had 17 boards as part of another big night.