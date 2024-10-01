Humboldt Middle School volleyball, football teams compete

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s volleyball team is rolling along in high gear of late.

The Lady Cubs swept all four matches Thursday at Eureka before Humboldt did the same thing Saturday at the SEK Showdown Tournament in Iola.

“Both the A and B teams played their best volleyball matches so far this season,” in Thursday’s sweep, Lady Cubs head coach Darcie Croisant said.

The A team cruised to a 25-17, 25-12 straight-sets win. The B team won a three-set thriller, 27-25, 22-25 and 15-8 in the tiebreaker.

“Jadey Ellis was big at the net with multiple blocks,” Croisant said. “Hadlee Allen had a few amazing kills with Brynna Ellis assisting. All the players did their part with great serves. Mylan Sterling was incredibly impressive with digging some tough balls.”

The B team got a boost from Haley Anderson’s leadership, Croisant said, while Brylee Naper served up several aces. Rhylee Wilkerson came off the bench for some big moments as well.

The C and D teams also picked up straight-sets wins. The C team won, 25-11 and 25-20. The D team came away with a 25-13, 25-19 win.

ON SATURDAY, Humboldt defeated teams from Iola, Marmaton Valley, Independence and Chanute, losing only a single set to Royster on the day.

“The ladies came out to get the wins,” Croisant said. “They worked hard in all areas, and deserved first place. Hadlee had multiple ace serves along with several kills.”

Sterling and Rhys Triber had big assists in the tournament, she said.

Humboldt travels to Caney this week.

HUMBOLDT’S football team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday, 22-16, to Eureka.

Mason Miller and Envy Oberbeck scored on 9- and 5-yard touchdown runs. Miller and Waylon Johnson added two-point conversions.

Miller, Johnson and Ruger Kovacic were the team’s leading tacklers.

Mason Gunderman ran in a 60-yard touchdown in a “fifth quarter” scrimmage. The Cubs did not allow a score in the extra session.