Humboldt takes second in tourney

September 21, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Humboldt High's Jessica Myers goes up for a kill Saturday against Crest in the HHS Invitational. Photo by Richard Luken

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs picked an opportune time to play some of their best volleyball of the season.

Humboldt took home second place Saturday in the Humboldt Invitational Tournament, losing its only matches of the day to Royal Valley, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state.

Humboldt went 2-2 on the day, crushing Crest and Central Heights, while losing twice to the top-ranked Panthers.

