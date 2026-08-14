Humboldt trio hold their own at Junior Olympics

DES MOINES, IOWA — Four athletes with the Humboldt Storm Runners Track and Field Team returned after just missing the top 20 at the Junior Olympics.

Humboldt High School freshman Charles Fink tied senior Cooper Peters for the highest finish among Humboldt’s four athletes competing for national titles last week. In his first year since switching over from the

turbo javelin, Fink set a high ceiling on his high school career after finishing 22nd out of 54 competitors in javelin in the 14 year old division.

Fink’s first throw registered 97’ 11”,…