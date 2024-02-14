Humboldt turns it on late to blast Bluestem

HUMBOLDT — A few halftime tweaks and a renewed vigor on defense paid off handsomely for Humboldt High Tuesday.

The Cubs outscored visiting Bluestem 19-11 through the third quarter to extend a 12-point lead, and then slammed the door completely down the stretch. Humboldt ended the game with 17 straight points to turn a tussle into a 70-33 blowout.

The Cubs (16-2) remain atop the standings in their Class 3A Sub-State bracket, one game ahead of West Franklin and 1.5 games head of Wellsville.