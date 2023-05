CANEY — It was a battle to secure the Tri-Valley League title for the Humboldt High baseball team at Caney Valley on Monday.

The Cubs (19-1) relied on a dominant pitching performance in game one from Trey Sommer to propel them to a 3-0 victory. Sommer allowed three hits and struck out 12 over seven innings

In game two, the Cubs offense came through late and scored six runs over the final two innings for a 14-12 win.