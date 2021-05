CANEY — One bad inning spoiled Humboldt High’s final two games of the baseball season Monday.

The Cubs took the early lead, but saw host Caney Valley erupt for four runs in the bottom of the first. The Bullpups cruised from there in an 8-1 victory. The Bullpups then won a 9-8 squeaker in the nightcap to complete the sweep.

The losses drop Humboldt to 7-13 on the season as the Cubs prepare for the Class 2-1A Regional Tournament, which starts Monday in Humboldt.