 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Humboldt’s Hull invited to Shrine Bowl

Humboldt High receiver Sam Hull, an-all state performer as a senior, was named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl East Squad Monday. Hull's older brother, Josh Hull, played in the 2020 Shrine Bowl.

January 2, 2024 - 2:18 PM

Sam Hull

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High senior Sam Hull, an all-state receiver for the Cub football team, was announced Monday as one of 88 invitees to play in the upcoming Kansas Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl all-star game brings in players from across the state, regardless of school size. This year’s contest, the 51st annual, will be held June 29 at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

Hull joins older brother, Josh, as Shrine Bowl invitees. Josh Hull played as an offensive lineman in the 2020 Shrine Bowl.

