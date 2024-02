HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High multi-sport standout Sam Hull will take his football talents to Emporia State University next year.

Hull signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play collegiately for the Hornets, following older brother, Josh, who played on Emporia State’s offensive line. Josh Hull is graduating in May.

Sam’s path will likely be as a slot receiver, a role he’s filled with devastating efficiency for Humboldt through his high school career.