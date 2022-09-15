Humbolt impresses at home Tuesday

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High School volleyball team hosted a pair of teams on Tuesday and knocked off Baxter Springs and Cherryvale.

The Lady Cubs were dominant in their outings after nearly doubling their opponents’ scores with a combined total of 100-58.

In the Lady Cubs’ first matchup, they took down Baxter Springs with set scores of 25-9 and 25-17. Karley Wools led in serving with five aces while Kennisyn Hottenstein, Shelby Shaughnessy and Skylar Hottenstein each served one ace.