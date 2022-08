CHANUTE — Keira Fawson and Rebekah Coltrane stayed the course in singles play Thursday afternoon at the Chanute Invitational.

The Iola High School girls tennis team fielded six players.

In the singles matches for the Mustangs, returning state player Fawson and Coltrane came away with winning marks. While Fawson finished going undefeated, Coltrane went 4-2, topping Neodesha’s Maggie Chandler and Columbus’ Liz Welch.