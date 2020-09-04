Menu Search Log in

IMS blasts Osawatomie

Mathes leads the way for Mustangs with 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

By

Sports

September 4, 2020 - 5:40 PM

Iola Middle School’s Jaedon Granere, center, wraps up Osawatomie runner Riley Berryman in the Mustangs’ 58-14 victory Thursday. Pursuing the play is Iola’s Dreden Ellis. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Fans arrived at the Riverside Park football stadium expecting a football game Thursday.

What they saw was a veritable Mustang stampede.

Iola Middle School opened the 2020 season with a 58-14 romp over visiting Osawatomie, racking up 276 yards on the ground in the process.

