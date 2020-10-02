Iola Middle School domination continues

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders “took care of business” early on against Prairie View, and came away with another resounding victory, 36-0.
“It was a group effort in tonight’s shutout victory,” Mustang head coach Scott Ellis said. “I’m very proud of the boys executing on both sides of the line.”
Cole Mathes took advantage of key blocks from Cortland Carson and linemen Bryce Walden, Demarco Ross, Jordan Kaufman, Shaun McLaughlin, Grady Dougherty and Everett Glaze, rushing for 100 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.
