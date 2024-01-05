IMS boys open season at home

Some torrid outside shooting from Burlington and an offensive lull for Iola Middle School spelled trouble for the Mustang eighth-grade boys in their season-opener Thursday.

The visiting Wildcats hit five 3-pointers — three in the third quarter alone — as Burlington pulled away in the second half of a 39-25 victory.

Burlington also prevailed in the other three contests, winning 30-8 over the eighth-grade B team, 57-6 in the seventh-grade A team matchup and 46-0 in the seventh-grade B team game.