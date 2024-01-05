 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

IMS boys open season at home

Burlington Middle School made life tough for Iola Middle School's boys teams Thursday in the Mustangs' season openers, courtesy of some stifling defense, efficient office and hot outside shooting.

By

Sports

January 5, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Iola Middle School's Reed Clift (10) is fouled by Burlington's Case Birk Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Some torrid outside shooting from Burlington and an offensive lull for Iola Middle School spelled trouble for the Mustang eighth-grade boys in their season-opener Thursday.

The visiting Wildcats hit five 3-pointers — three in the third quarter alone — as Burlington pulled away in the second half of  a 39-25 victory.

Burlington also prevailed in the other three contests, winning 30-8 over the eighth-grade B team, 57-6 in the seventh-grade A team matchup and 46-0 in the seventh-grade B team game.

Related
January 7, 2022
November 9, 2021
September 24, 2021
April 30, 2019
Most Popular