IMS squads go 2-1 vs. Bulldogs

Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade basketball teams continue to thrive on defense in the young 2020 season.

November 6, 2020 - 2:53 PM

Reese Curry dribbles upcourt for the IMS eighth-grade A team.

For the second time in three days, the Mustang squads disrupted any semblance of an offense from their visitors, first on Monday against Santa Fe trail, and then again Thursday evening against Anderson County.

In Thursday’s action, Iola’s eighth-grade A team blasted its way to an 18-4 halftime lead and cruised from there to a 34-14 win.

