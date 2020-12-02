Middle-schoolers split with Wellsville

Iola Middle School’s girls basketball squads split a doubleheader Tuesday against visiting Wellsville.
The eighth-grade A team rolled to a 39-22 victory. Alana Mader poured in 16 points to lead the way. Karingten Hall was next with 10 points, followed by Reese Curry with seven and Kaysin Crusinbery with four.
The seventh-grade A team fell, 28-10. India Barney led the Mustangs with four points. Mahailie Genoble, Lily Lohman and Bethany Miller scored two points each.
