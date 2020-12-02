Middle-schoolers split with Wellsville

Iola Middle School’s girls basketball squads split a doubleheader Tuesday against visiting Wellsville.

The eighth-grade A team rolled to a 39-22 victory. Alana Mader poured in 16 points to lead the way. Karingten Hall was next with 10 points, followed by Reese Curry with seven and Kaysin Crusinbery with four.

Iola’s Stephanie Fees dribbles out of trouble against Wellsville Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The seventh-grade A team fell, 28-10. India Barney led the Mustangs with four points. Mahailie Genoble, Lily Lohman and Bethany Miller scored two points each.