Middle-schoolers split with Wellsville

Iola Middle School's eighth-grade girls team continued its solid play, roaring past Wellsville, 39-22 Tuesday. The Mustang squads will play at home again Thursday, but without fans.

December 2, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Iola’s Alana Mader (25) scores two of her game-high 16 points Tuesday against Wellsville. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola Middle School’s girls basketball squads split a doubleheader Tuesday against visiting Wellsville. 

The eighth-grade A team rolled to a 39-22 victory. Alana Mader poured in 16 points to lead the way. Karingten Hall was next with 10 points, followed by Reese Curry with seven and Kaysin Crusinbery with four. 

Iola’s Stephanie Fees dribbles out of trouble against Wellsville Tuesday.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The seventh-grade A team fell, 28-10. India Barney led the Mustangs with four points. Mahailie Genoble, Lily Lohman and Bethany Miller scored two points each.

